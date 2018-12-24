Raiders' Gareon Conley: Won't play Monday
Conley (concussion) is ruled out for Monday's game against the Broncos.
Conley was initially listed as questionable for Week 17, but ultimately did not manage to clear the league-mandated concussion protocol in time to suit up versus Denver. As long as the former 2017 first-round pick remains sidelined, expect Nick Nelson to draw the start at right cornerback.
