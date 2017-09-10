Play

Conley (shin) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Titans.

Conley will have to wait until at least Week 2 to make his NFL debut, having missed practice time throughout the offseason due to a shin injury. During his absence, expect David Amerson, Sean Smith and T.J. Carrie to see a majority of the snaps at cornerback.

