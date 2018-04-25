Raiders' Gareon Conley: Works in individual drills
Conley participated in a walk through and individual drills during Tuesday's practice, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Conley was picked in the first round of the 2017 draft, and the Raiders hoped he would help out a needy secondary, but he was only able to suit up in two games due to a lingering shin injury he suffered in June. Oakland's defense ranked 26th in the league against the pass in 2017, so Conley should have a clear path to a starting cornerback job now that he's practicing again.
More News
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...