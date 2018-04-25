Conley participated in a walk through and individual drills during Tuesday's practice, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Conley was picked in the first round of the 2017 draft, and the Raiders hoped he would help out a needy secondary, but he was only able to suit up in two games due to a lingering shin injury he suffered in June. Oakland's defense ranked 26th in the league against the pass in 2017, so Conley should have a clear path to a starting cornerback job now that he's practicing again.