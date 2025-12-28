Smith (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Giants, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Smith limited off the field under his own power in the fourth quarter, with the Raiders already down 27-10. If Smith is unable to return Sunday, Kenny Pickett will pilot Las Vegas' offense as the team attempts to orchestrate an unlikely comeback. Smith completed 20 of 28 pass attempts for 176 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions before his departure.