Smith sustained a right shoulder injury during Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Broncos, Ryan McFadden of ESPN reports.

Following the game, coach Pete Carroll said that Smith's shoulder "locked up" after he completed a pass late in the third quarter, which paved the way for Kenny Pickett to play for the entire fourth quarter. In terms of Smith's Week 15 status, Carroll noted that an early test revealed that Smith (who also sustained a cut on his right hand versus Denver) avoided serious damage to his shoulder, while adding that he'll lean toward starting the veteran signal-caller Nov.14 against the Eagles, health-permitting.