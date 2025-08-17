Smith went 6-for-8 on pass attempts for 55 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in Saturday's preseason defeat against San Francisco.

Smith played just one drive in Las Vegas' preseason opener against the Seahawks last Thursday, but he doubled that amount Saturday, playing into the early part of the second quarter. The veteran QB led his team to two scores -- a 41-yard Daniel Carlson field goal and a one-yard Ashton Jeanty touchdown. Notably, Smith connected on a 28-yard pass play with Brock Bowers on the Raiders' first offensive snap, perhaps signaling strong chemistry between the quarterback and his top option through the air. Smith isn't the flashiest of signal-callers, but he represents a significant upgrade at the position for Las Vegas after the team made do with a combination of Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell behind center last year.