Smith completed 30 of 44 pass attempts for 285 yards and a touchdown while adding eight rushing yards on three attempts with a lost fumble in Sunday's 24-10 loss to Cleveland.

Smith actually finished with decent results from a fantasy perspective when factoring in his inconsistent play to date, coupled with the brutal matchup on paper. The veteran signal-caller's poor decision-making and inaccuracy on deep attempts ultimately cost his team a shot at victory, but this was far from his worst fantasy score through 11 starts this year. Smith has thrown as many touchdowns as interceptions (13) over his disappointing run as the Raiders' starter, with Sunday's lost fumble keeping his TD:TO below 1.0. Fantasy managers should be wary of next Sunday's opponent after the Chargers picked off Smith three times when these two teams met back in Week 2.