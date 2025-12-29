Coach Pete Carroll clarified Monday that Smith avoided a high-ankle sprain but is still dealing with a significant ankle injury after exiting Sunday's loss to the Giants, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Smith seems highly unlikely to play in next Sunday's regular-season finale against the Chiefs. Kenny Pickett will likely draw the start against Kansas City. The Smith acquisition by Las Vegas has gone about as poorly as imaginable, as Smith is 2-13 across his 15 starts and leads the league with 17 interceptions. He'll likely be one-and-done with the Raiders.