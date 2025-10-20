Smith completed 10 of 16 passes for 67 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 31-0 loss to the Chiefs. He added two rushes for one yard.

The futility of the Raiders' offense can be stated in many different ways, and Smith was at the center of the lack of production. The unit ran only two offensive plays in Chiefs territory, totaled only three first downs, and ran only 30 offensive plays, the final of which was the second-fewest in the Super Bowl era, per Josh Dubow of The Associated Press. Needless to say, it was a disastrous fantasy performance, and Smith has now thrown for less than 200 yards in four of his seven starts and has zero scores in three contests. He was also replaced by Kenny Pickett late in the game due to the score, but there is no indication that the team is considering a change at quarterback.