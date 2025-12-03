Smith (foot) was limited at practice Wednesday.

It's unclear if the foot injury Smith is currently dealing with is something that stems from Week 13 action, or an issue that occurred during Wednesday's practice, but the QB's status now is worth monitoring ahead of this weekend's game against the Broncos. In this past Sunday's 31-14 loss to the Chargers, Smith completed 18 of his 23 pass attempts for 165 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception The QB also rushed twice for minus-6 yards and a fumbled that the Raiders recovered.