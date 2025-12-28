Smith (lower body) was forced out of Sunday's contest against the Giants in the fourth quarter and walked to the locker room under his own power, Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic reports.

Smith left Sunday's contest with the Raiders already down 27-10. The veteran quarterback completed 20 of 28 pass attempts for 176 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions before being forced off the field. Kenny Pickett will line up under center for Las Vegas as long as Smith remains sidelined.