Smith completed 24 of 34 passes for 362 yards with a touchdown and an interception while adding two rushes for 10 yards in the Raiders' 20-13 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

The veteran signal-caller looked right at home in a Raiders uniform right from the opening possession, which he capped off with perfect 26-yard scoring strike to Tre Tucker. While that would be Smith's only touchdown toss of the game, he would pile up a fantasy-friendly yardage total by connecting with seven different pass catchers, including a trio of rookies in Dont'e Thornton, Jack Bech and Ashton Jeanty. Smith also displayed excellent chemistry with star tight end Brock Bowers, but the latter notably exited the game in the second half with a knee injury. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports Bowers downplayed the injury after the contest and stated he wanted to return to the game, so Smith appears to have a good chance of having access to his top target available for an Week 2 AFC West home showdown against the Chargers on Monday night, Sept. 15.