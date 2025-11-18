Smith completed 27 of 42 pass attempts for 238 yards, one touchdown and one interception while gaining 14 yards on four carries in Monday's 33-16 loss to the Cowboys.

In the two games coming out of Las Vegas' bye week, Smith posted a four-score outing followed up by last week's forgettable showing against Denver (143 yards, INT). The veteran signal-caller presented a version of himself on Monday Night Football that falls right in between his recent Jekyll and Hyde performances. Smith used garbage time to pad his stats while tossing his 12th touchdown pass and 13th interception of the season. The 34-year-old's inconsistent play coupled with a matchup against the league's stingiest defense (167.0 passing yards allowed per game) make Smith a poor fantasy play against the Browns in Week 12.