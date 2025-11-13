Smith (quadriceps) isn't listed on the Raiders' Week 11 injury report.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network Smith suffered a thigh bruise last Thursday against the Broncos, an issue that was downplayed afterward by coach Pete Carroll. With Smith not listed on Wednesday's injury report, the QB will be good to go Monday night against the 3-5-1 Cowboys, who have dropped two straight contests, most recently a 27-17 loss to the Cardinals in Week 9 in which Jacoby Brissett completed 21 of 31 pass attempts for 261 yards and two touchdowns, while logging five carries for four yards and a rushing score.