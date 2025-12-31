Coach Pete Carroll noted Wednesday that Smith (ankle) is not in line to play Sunday against the Chiefs, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Smith emerged from Week 17 action with a concerning ankle injury, and in terms of the QB's availability versus Kansas City, Carroll said, "I hate closing the door on any opportunity, but it's going to be really hard for him." With that in mind, look for Smith to be officially ruled out by Friday, and in that scenario Carroll indicated that he expects Kenny Pickett and Aidan O'Connell to compete for the Week 18 starting nod, adding that he anticipates both signal callers seeing action this weekend.