Smith (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's season finale against the Chiefs.

With Smith out for the contest, coach Pete Carroll noted Friday (without naming a QB starter) that Kenny Pickett and Aidan O'Connell would be in a rotation Sunday, Levi Edwards of the Raiders' official site reports. In his first season with the 2-14 Raiders, Smith threw for 3,025 yards to go along with 19 TDs and 17 picks in 15 games. Though the veteran signal-caller currently is under contract with Las Vegas through the 2027 season, it's very possible that the team will be using one of the top picks in the 2026 NFL Draft on a QB.