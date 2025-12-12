Raiders' Geno Smith: Officially ruled out for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (right shoulder/back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
With Smith unavailable, coach Pete Carroll announced that Kenny Pickett will draw the start at quarterback against Philadelphia, Levi Edwards of the Raiders' official site reports. Though Smith didn't practice Wednesday through Friday prior to being ruled out, Carroll said that the veteran signal-caller has "a really good chance to be back next week" against the Texans.