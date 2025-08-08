Smith completed one of three passes for 15 yards in Thursday's 23-23 preseason tie against the Seahawks.

Smith made his Raiders debut against his former team after coming over from Seattle in an offseason trade. His first pass was a 15-yard completion to Tre Tucker, but Smith's next two passes fell incomplete on Vegas' opening drive. Aidan O'Connell took over under center for the team's second possession. Smith and the starters may see more action in Vegas' second preseason game, Aug. 16 against the 49ers.