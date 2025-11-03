Raiders' Geno Smith: Responds with four TDs in OT loss
Smith completed 29 of 39 pass attempts for 284 yards, four touchdowns and an interception while taking five carries for nine yards in Sunday's 30-29 overtime loss to the Jaguars.
Smith rebounded nicely from a historically poor performance against the Chiefs (67 passing yards, no touchdowns) in the Raiders' last appearance. The 34-year-old welcomed Brock Bowers (knee) back with open arms Sunday, hooking up in the end zone with his talented tight end on three separate occasions. The four passing touchdowns set a new single-game high for Smith since joining the silver and black this past offseason. It's been a true boom-or-bust situation for the veteran signal-caller in Las Vegas, as he has now finished with less than 200 passing yards in half of his eight starts. Managers should be wary of trusting Smith on a short week in a tough matchup against Denver on Thursday Night Football in Week 10.
