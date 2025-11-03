Smith completed 29 of 39 pass attempts for 284 yards, four touchdowns and an interception while taking five carries for nine yards in Sunday's 30-29 overtime loss to the Jaguars.

Smith rebounded nicely from a historically poor performance against the Chiefs (67 passing yards, no touchdowns) in the Raiders' last appearance. The 34-year-old welcomed Brock Bowers (knee) back with open arms Sunday, hooking up in the end zone with his talented tight end on three separate occasions. The four passing touchdowns set a new single-game high for Smith since joining the silver and black this past offseason. It's been a true boom-or-bust situation for the veteran signal-caller in Las Vegas, as he has now finished with less than 200 passing yards in half of his eight starts. Managers should be wary of trusting Smith on a short week in a tough matchup against Denver on Thursday Night Football in Week 10.