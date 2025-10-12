Smith will remain the Raiders' starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Titans after Las Vegas had "no serious discussion" about benching the signal-caller following the team's four-game losing streak, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Much of the team's struggles over the past four games have fallen on Smith's shoulders, as the veteran quarterback has thrown eight interceptions and has taken 12 sacks over that stretch. Poor offensive line play hasn't helped Smith, and he'll be further handicapped Sunday by the continued absence of star tight end Brock Bowers (knee), who is set to miss a second straight game. Though the Raiders aren't yet prepared to turn the offense over to backup Kenny Pickett, the idea of a change under center could gain some momentum if Smith is unable to deliver a clean outing against the Titans, who rank in the bottom 10 of the league in both yards and points allowed per game.