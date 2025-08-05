Raiders coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday that "everyone will be ready to go" when asked whether Las Vegas' starters will suit up for Thursday's preseason opener against the Seahawks, Levi Edwards of the Raiders' official site reports.

Smith, who signed a two-year extension with the Raiders this offseason shortly after being traded to the team by Seattle, will take the field wearing silver and black for the first time Thursday. The 34-year-old boasts an exciting supporting cast in Las Vegas, with second-year phenom TE Brock Bowers, rookie RB Ashton Jeanty and veteran wideout Jakobi Meyers as the headliners, though wideouts Tre Tucker, Dont'e Thornton and Jack Bech all have the potential to emerge as contributors. It remains to be seen whether Smith and the starting offense will handle more than a handful of drives Thursday, but it will be interesting to see the veteran QB in action alongside his new personnel group.