Smith completed 19 of 29 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 41-24 loss to the Commanders. He added five rushing yards on two carries.

All three TDs went to Tre Tucker, as the duo connected on 10-yard scores in the second and fourth quarters before Smith found his speedy wideout for a 61-yard strike late in the game as the Raiders tried to mount a comeback. It was a strong bounce-back performance from Smith after he got picked off three times by the Chargers in Week 2, but the result was the same for Las Vegas. Smith will try to guide his team back into the win column in Week 4 against an injury-ravaged Bears defense.