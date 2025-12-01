Smith completed 18 of 23 passes for 165 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 31-14 loss to the Chargers. He also rushed twice for minus-6 yards and fumbled once but recovered it.

Smith connected with Brock Bowers for a pair of six-yard touchdowns but also threw his 14th interception, which is tied with Tua Tagovailoa for the highest interception total in the NFL. This was only Smith's second multi-touchdown passing performance in his last eight starts, but he likely did enough to maintain the starting quarterback role in Week 14 against the elite Broncos defense. The 2-10 Raiders also have Kenny Pickett on the roster and got third-string quarterback Aidan O'Connell back from a preseason wrist injury prior to their Week 12 loss to the Browns.