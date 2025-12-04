Smith (foot) practiced fully Thursday.

Smith was limited at practice Wednesday, but his return to a full session Thursday paves the way for the QB to start Sunday's game against the 10-2 Broncos, a tough matchup that limits his lineup utility to deeper formats, with four teams on bye this week. In the Raiders' Week 13 loss to the Chargers, Smith completed 18 of his 23 pass attempts for 165 yards, with two touchdowns and and a pick, while rushing twice for minus-6 yards and a fumble that Las Vegas recovered.