Smith completed 25 of 36 passes for 228 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions while adding three carries for eight yards in the Raiders' 40-6 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

The left half of Smith's stat line looked perfectly acceptable, but the two picks, four sacks and quarterback rating of 18.9 that comprise the rest of his numbers all underscore how difficult the afternoon was. The Raiders' day actually started off in encouraging fashion via a marathon 16-play, 80-yard drive that consumed 9:50 of the first quarter, but that ultimately culminated in a field goal. The next five possessions would feature a blocked punt, both of Smith's interceptions, a punt and a missed field goal, helping dig Las Vegas into a hole it couldn't recover from. Smith has now thrown nine interceptions over his first five games at the helm of the Raiders' offense, including three contests in which he's tossed multiple picks. Nevertheless, Smith will continue under center, potentially without Brock Bowers (knee) once again, when the Raiders welcome in the Titans for a favorable Week 6 home clash.