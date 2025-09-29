Raiders' Geno Smith: Ugly showing in another loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith completed 14 of 21 pass attempts for 117 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions while adding 31 rushing yards on four attempts in Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Bears.
Smith threw an interception in each of the first three quarters that ultimately helped the Bears mount a comeback victory in the fourth. The veteran signal-caller was coming off of a mistake-free, three-touchdown performance in Week 3, but he sandwiched that showing with a pair of three-interception outings. Smith has become frustrating to project through four starts with Las Vegas, making him a risky play against a tough Indianapolis defense next Sunday.
More News
-
Raiders' Geno Smith: Tosses three TDs in Sunday's loss•
-
Raiders' Geno Smith: Throws three picks on MNF•
-
Raiders' Geno Smith: Massive yardage total in team debut•
-
Raiders' Geno Smith: Sharp on one drive Saturday•
-
Raiders' Geno Smith: Efficient in exhibition loss•
-
Raiders' Geno Smith: Larger load expected vs. SF•