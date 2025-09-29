default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Smith completed 14 of 21 pass attempts for 117 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions while adding 31 rushing yards on four attempts in Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Bears.

Smith threw an interception in each of the first three quarters that ultimately helped the Bears mount a comeback victory in the fourth. The veteran signal-caller was coming off of a mistake-free, three-touchdown performance in Week 3, but he sandwiched that showing with a pair of three-interception outings. Smith has become frustrating to project through four starts with Las Vegas, making him a risky play against a tough Indianapolis defense next Sunday.

More News