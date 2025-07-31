Pratt (hamstring) returned to training camp practices this week.

Pratt was held out of practices last week while tending to hamstring tightness, but the veteran linebacker appears to be past the issue. The 2019 third-rounder logged a career-high 143 tackles (80 solo) along with six pass defenses (two interceptions), two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries over 17 regular-season games with the Bengals in 2024. Pratt signed a one-year deal with the Raiders in March and is expected to lead the Raiders' linebacker corps alongside Elandon Roberts and Tommy Eichenberg.