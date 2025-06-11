Las Vegas signed Pratt to a one-year, $4.25 million contract Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Pratt was cut loose by Cincinnati on Monday, but it didn't take long for him to find another suitor. After all, he is coming off a season in which he recorded a career-high 143 tackles (80 solo), good for 10th in the NFL in 2024. He projects to start for the Raiders in 2025 and could be one of their leading tacklers if he stays healthy.