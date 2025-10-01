site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Raiders' Germaine Pratt: Five tackles in narrow loss
Pratt recorded five tackles (three solo) in the Raiders' loss to the Bears on Sunday.
Pratt has logged 88 percent of the playing time on defense through four games to begin the season and has recorded 25 tackles (10 solo) and a pair of pass breakups.
