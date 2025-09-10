default-cbs-image
Pratt finished with eight tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 20-13 win against the Patriots.

Pratt played well in the regular-season opener, finishing third on Las Vegas in tackles. The veteran linebacker logged all but six of the Raiders' 71 defensive snaps. Pratt joined Las Vegas on a one-year contract this offseason after tallying a career-high 143 tackles with the Bengals last year.

