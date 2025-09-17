Pratt recorded seven total tackles (five solo) and two passes defensed in Monday's 20-9 loss to the Chargers.

Pratt saw a dip in his workload, playing just 44 of the team's 58 defensive snaps after he saw action on 91 percent of the defensive snaps in Week 1 versus New England. The linebacker remained productive though, and he dropped an easy interception in the fourth quarter, otherwise he would've had an even better night. Through two contests in 2025, Pratt has registered 15 total tackles (six solo) and two passes defensed.