Pratt (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Pratt's absence comes as a surprise, given that he started in the first four games of the regular season and did not show up on the Raiders' injury report heading into Sunday's contest. Tommy Eichenberg and Cody Lindenberg are slated to see more snaps at linebacker in Pratt's absence, but Jamal Adams could also see some work at the position.