Raiders' Germaine Pratt: Working through tight hamstring
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pratt did not practice Friday due to hamstring tightness, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.
Pratt was held out of individual and team drills in order to work on his hamstring, but there's no indication that the injury is a long-term concern. The 2019 third-rounder joined the Raiders on a one-year, $4.25 million contract in June, two days after being released by the Bengals. He logged a career-high 143 tackles (80 solo) across 17 regular-season games in 2024 along with six pass defenses (two interceptions), two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
