Raiders' Giorgio Tavecchio: Accounts for 81 points in rookie season
Tavecchio converted 16 of 21 field-goal attempts and 33 of 34 extra-point tries in 16 games during his 2017 rookie campaign with the Raiders.
Tavecchio's fantasy value was held in check throughout his rookie year as he posted just 81 total points, including a dismal four total field goals made in the Raiders' last seven games of the season. He'll be an exclusive-rights free agent in 2018, so Tavecchio will hope the Raiders elect to re-sign him.
