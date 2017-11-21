Raiders' Giorgio Tavecchio: Blanked against Patriots
Tavecchio did not attempt a kick in Sunday's 33-8 loss to the Patriots.
Tavecchio's stock figured to benefit from playing at high altitude in Mexico City, but unfortunately he didn't get a chance to show his stuff. Through 10 appearances, he sports 58 points.
