Raiders' Giorgio Tavecchio: Connects from 22 yards in Week 3
Tavecchio made his lone field-goal attempt from 22 yards to go along with an extra point during Sunday's loss to the Redskins.
Through the first three weeks of his NFL career, Tavecchio has yet to miss a single field goal or extra-point attempt. The Raiders normally explosive offense was held in check by the Redskins in Week 3, which ultimately limited Tavecchio's scoring chances. A potentially difficult matchup against the Broncos awaits the Raiders in Week 4, though Tavecchio will look to remain perfect and continue showcasing a reliable leg.
