Raiders' Giorgio Tavecchio: Excels in NFL debut
Tavecchio was 4-for-4 on field goals and made both of his extra-point attempts during Sunday's win over the Titans.
Tavecchio made his NFL debut after the Raiders elected to place veteran Sebastian Janikowski (back) on injured reserve earlier in the week. Tavecchio stepped right up as he connected from 52 yards twice, while also cashing from 43 and 20 yards out to go along with a pair of extra points. At this point he appears worthy of consideration in most fantasy formats, especially when taking the Raiders' high-powered offense into account. Tavecchio will look to stay on track in Week 2 against the Jets.
