The Raiders are expected to offer a one-year tender this offseason to Tavecchio, an exclusive rights free agent, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

With the Raiders informing veteran Sebastian Janikowski (back), who spent the entire 2017 season on injured reserve, that he wouldn't be re-signed in free agency, Tavecchio should retain kicking duties for Oakland despite a somewhat uneven first full season in the league. Though he displayed a strong leg on kickoffs throughout and nailed all nine of his field-goal tries in Oakland's first six games last season, Tavecchio regressed down the stretch, missing five kicks over the subsequent 10 contests to finish with a lackluster 76.2 percent conversion rate. It's expected that the Raiders will bring in some competition for Tavecchio during training camp, but the 27-year-old should be viewed as the heavy favorite to win the gig if he's able to display renewed accuracy in practices and preseason contests.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories