The Raiders are expected to offer a one-year tender this offseason to Tavecchio, an exclusive rights free agent, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

With the Raiders informing veteran Sebastian Janikowski (back), who spent the entire 2017 season on injured reserve, that he wouldn't be re-signed in free agency, Tavecchio should retain kicking duties for Oakland despite a somewhat uneven first full season in the league. Though he displayed a strong leg on kickoffs throughout and nailed all nine of his field-goal tries in Oakland's first six games last season, Tavecchio regressed down the stretch, missing five kicks over the subsequent 10 contests to finish with a lackluster 76.2 percent conversion rate. It's expected that the Raiders will bring in some competition for Tavecchio during training camp, but the 27-year-old should be viewed as the heavy favorite to win the gig if he's able to display renewed accuracy in practices and preseason contests.