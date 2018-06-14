Tavecchio faces steep competition to remain the Raiders' kicker in 2018, Scott Bair of NBC Sports reports.

Tavecchio bounced around the NFL for a few seasons prior to finally earning a roster spot with the Raiders in 2017 while Sebastian Janikowski was sidelined with a back injury. Though Tavecchio did a decent job (16-for-21 on field goals), the team brought in undrafted free agent Eddy Pineiro to compete for the job. Early reports are that Pineiro has impressed, meaning that Tavecchio will need to regain some ground in training camp if he wants to earn the job in 2018.

