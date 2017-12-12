Raiders' Giorgio Tavecchio: Just one point
Tavecchio did not attempt a field goal but made his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 26-15 loss to the Chiefs.
Tavecchio has made just one of two field-goal attempts over the past four games, severely restricting his fantasy utility.
More News
-
Raiders' Giorgio Tavecchio: Tallies six points•
-
Raiders' Giorgio Tavecchio: Should retain kicking role rest of way•
-
Raiders' Giorgio Tavecchio: Misses lone field-goal attempt against Broncos•
-
Raiders' Giorgio Tavecchio: Blanked against Patriots•
-
Raiders' Giorgio Tavecchio: Perfect versus Dolphins•
-
Raiders' Giorgio Tavecchio: No field goals Sunday•
-
Fade your Eagles? Mike Evans?
Heath Cummings discusses the Eagles without Carson Wentz and whether you can keep starting...
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...