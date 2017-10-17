Tavecchio connected on his only field-goal attempt from 44 yards during Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Chargers, but he also missed an extra point for the first time this season.

Tavecchio had been perfect on both field goals and extra points throughout the first five games of his NFL career, but a high snap during Sunday's tilt resulted in his first missed extra-point attempt during a crucial portion of the contest. Oakland's one-point loss exaggerates the disappointment stemming from Tavecchio's missed PAT attempt, but the kicker will look to bounce back on Thursday against the Chiefs. The rookie's fantasy value has taken a hit since Week 2 as the Raiders have failed to score more than 17 points throughout their past four games.