Raiders' Giorgio Tavecchio: Misses lone field-goal attempt against Broncos
Tavecchio converted all three of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 21-14 win over the Broncos, but he also missed a 35-yard field-goal attempt.
Tavecchio has remained reliable on extra-point attempts for the Raiders this season, but he's now missed three of his last six field-goal tries dating back to Week 7. Oakland's offense might be without its top two receivers in Michael Crabtree and Amari Cooper (ankle, concussion) against the Giants this week, which could ultimately limit the team's overall scoring chances. Either way, Tavecchio has not been a very consistent source of fantasy production.
