Raiders' Giorgio Tavecchio: Misses one kick
Tavecchio both made a 39-yard field goal and missed a 39-yard field goal in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cowboys, when he also converted both of his extra-point tries.
Tavecchio's miss came as the first-half clock expired. Considering the Raiders lost by three, that wide-left effort proved rather costly. Through 14 games, Tavecchio sports just 73 points.
More News
-
Raiders' Giorgio Tavecchio: Just one point•
-
Raiders' Giorgio Tavecchio: Tallies six points•
-
Raiders' Giorgio Tavecchio: Should retain kicking role rest of way•
-
Raiders' Giorgio Tavecchio: Misses lone field-goal attempt against Broncos•
-
Raiders' Giorgio Tavecchio: Blanked against Patriots•
-
Raiders' Giorgio Tavecchio: Perfect versus Dolphins•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.