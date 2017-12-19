Tavecchio both made a 39-yard field goal and missed a 39-yard field goal in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Cowboys, when he also converted both of his extra-point tries.

Tavecchio's miss came as the first-half clock expired. Considering the Raiders lost by three, that wide-left effort proved rather costly. Through 14 games, Tavecchio sports just 73 points.

