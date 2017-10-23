Raiders' Giorgio Tavecchio: Misses pair of field goals in Week 7 victory
Tavecchio made a 26-yard field goal to go along with four extra points during Thursday's 31-30 win over the Chiefs, but he missed a pair of attempts from 53 and 45 yards out.
Tavecchio entered the Raiders' Week 7 matchup having made nine straight field-goal attempts to begin the season, though he also missed an extra point in Week 6. Tavecchio's miss from 53 yards Thursday shouldn't be of much concern as he had it blocked, but a wide-left miss from 45 yards was a bit of a disappointment. He'll look to bounce back at Buffalo in Week 8.
