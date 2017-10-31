Raiders' Giorgio Tavecchio: No field goals Sunday
Tavecchio made both of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's loss to the Bills.
Sunday marked the first time this season that Tavecchio did not have a field goal attempt, as the Bills defense held the Raiders in check throughout the contest. Tavecchio is now 19-for-20 on extra-point attempts this season.
