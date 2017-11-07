Tavecchio converted both of his field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries en route to nine point in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Dolphins.

Tavecchio's two field goals both came in the first half, including a 53-yarder as the clock expired ahead of halftime. Through nine games, the Italian now boasts 58 points.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories