Raiders' Giorgio Tavecchio: Perfect versus Dolphins
Tavecchio converted both of his field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries en route to nine point in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Dolphins.
Tavecchio's two field goals both came in the first half, including a 53-yarder as the clock expired ahead of halftime. Through nine games, the Italian now boasts 58 points.
