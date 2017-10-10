Raiders' Giorgio Tavecchio: Production remains limited by struggling offense
Tavecchio made his lone field-goal attempt from 32 yards to go along with a pair of extra points during Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Ravens.
Tavecchio has attempted just four fields goals throughout the Raiders' past four games, while he has yet to miss a single attempt so far this season. With quarterback Derek Carr (back) potentially returning from injury in Week 6 against the Chargers, the Raiders' offense will look to get back on track and add to Tavecchio's scoring opportunities.
