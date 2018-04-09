Tavecchio signed his exclusive-rights tender with the Raiders on Monday.

In his first shot as an NFL kicker last season, Tavecchio fared well in place of Sebastian Janikowski, who missed every game due to a disc injury in his back. En route to 16 successes on 21 field-goal attempts, Tavecchio went a combined 6-for-9 on tries of 40-plus yards. Additionally, he made all but one of his 34 extra-point attempts, finishing 23rd overall in total points among kickers. The performance was enough to give Tavecchio another shot as the Raiders' placekicker of the future.