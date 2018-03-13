Tavecchio was given a contract tender from the Raiders on Monday, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

This move by Oakland was to be expected as Tavecchio is an exclusive rights free agent. The 27-year-old kicker converted 76.2 percent of his kicks in 2017 with the Raiders, and missed one extra point attempt. Tavecchio is expected to keep hold of the kicking duties for next year, although he figures to face some competition leading up to the regular season.