Raiders' Giorgio Tavecchio: Remains perfect in Week 4
Tavecchio converted his only field-goal attempt from 38 yards to go along with an extra point during Sunday's loss to the Broncos.
Tavecchio has now attempted just three total field goals since his NFL debut in Week 1, when he netted four-of-four attempts to bust onto the scene. The Raiders' offense has taken a major step back during consecutive losses throughout the past two weeks, while Tavecchio has yet to miss a single kick. He could see more chances against the Ravens in an easier Week 5 matchup.
